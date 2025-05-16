Connor logged two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Connor set up the Jets' first two goals, scored by Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers. With four points over his last three games, Connor is back in form after struggling early in the second round. The winger is at five goals, 11 helpers, 41 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating across 12 playoff outings in his usual roles on the first line and top power-play unit.