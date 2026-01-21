Connor notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Connor picked up his fourth multi-point effort of the month in this game. He's earned five goals and eight assists over 11 appearances in January, with three of his helpers this month coming on the power play. Overall, the star winger is at 23 goals, 35 assists, 13 power-play points, 160 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 49 contests.