Connor logged two assists, four shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Connor helped out on both of Mark Scheifele's third-period tallies. Prior to Monday, Connor had been held off the scoresheet in the Jets' last three games. The 26-year-old winger has only had two scoring droughts of that length all season, showing his usual consistency as a top-six option. He has 24 goals, 35 helpers, 178 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-6 rating through 52 appearances.