Connor recorded three assists and seven shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Blues in Game 7.

One of Connor's helpers came on the power play. He also set up Cole Perfetti for the latest equalizer in Game 7 history in the NHL at the end of the third period, and he helped out on Adam Lowry's tally in double-overtime to complete the comeback. Connor had a trio of three-point efforts in the first round and posted a total of 12 points, 22 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over seven contests against the Blues. He's tied for the league lead in points this postseason and is tied for third with 1.71 points per game in the playoffs. Connor will continue to be a leading performer for the Jets as he looks to use his speed to break down the Stars' defense in the second round.