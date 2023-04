Connor contributed a goal and an assist in Winnipeg's 6-2 victory over San Jose on Monday.

Connor has found the back of the net in four of his last five games, and he's collected four goals and six points in that span. Through 80 contests this season, he has 32 markers and 81 points. This is the second straight campaign in which Connor has reached the 80-point milestone after he finished 2021-22 with 47 goals and 93 points.