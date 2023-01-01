Connor scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Connor set up Neal Pionk's tally in the first period before the two swapped roles on the game-winning goal at 6:55 of the third. The two-point effort put Connor one ahead of Josh Morrissey for the Jets' scoring lead. Connor has 16 tallies, 27 helpers, 128 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 37 contests this season. He racked up over half of his offense in December with 22 points in 16 games, including seven multi-point efforts.