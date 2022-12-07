Connor scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Panthers.

Connor, who has compiled nine points during his past five games, is trending to hit the 30-goal milestone for the fifth time in seven NHL seasons. The 25-year-old left winger scored back-to-back goals Tuesday. His second tally, at 1:43 of the middle frame, ended goalie Spencer Knight's start and proved to be the game-winner. Connor, who garnered his first two-goal game since Nov. 27, 2021, has collected 11 points, including five goals, during his past seven appearances.