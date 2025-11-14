Connor scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

Connor has two goals and an assist during a modest three-game point streak. The 28-year-old gave the Jets a 3-2 lead late in the second period, but it didn't last. The winger is up to 10 goals, 20 points (five on the power play), 65 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 17 appearances. While the Jets' current road trip has been rough, Connor continues to make an impact and should elevate his offense again once the team works out of the slump.