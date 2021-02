Connor scored a pair of goals on four shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Carey Price kept the Jets off the scoreboard for the first period, but Connor beat him twice in the second. This sparked the Jets' offense to life as they pulled off an emphatic comeback. The 24-year-old Connor is up to 10 goals, 18 points, 57 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 19 contests. Six of his points have come with the man advantage.