Connor scored two goals on five shots in a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

After going eight games without a goal Connor has picked up three in his last two contests. That now gives him 25 on the season. The 21-year-old rookie has been a pleasant surprise for the Jets this season, and it would seem that he has put his recent cold spell behind him.

