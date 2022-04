Connor scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

Connor's first helper got him to the 90-point mark in the first period, and he added another in the second. The Michigan native capped his productive night with an empty-net goal, giving him an even 46 goals and 46 assists. Connor will have two more chances to add to his prolific scoring totals, with home games Friday against the Flames and Sunday against the Kraken remaining on Winnipeg's schedule.