Connor scored the game-winning goal, added two assists, fired five shots on net and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.

One of Connor's assists came on the power play. His biggest play was firing home the game-winner with 1:36 left in the third period off a pass from Mark Scheifele. Connor has four goals and six assists over nine outings in April, and the speedy winger is coming off a career-best regular season of 97 points in 82 appearances. He'll be at the forefront of the Jets' offense throughout the postseason.