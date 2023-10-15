Connor scored two goals on a game-high seven shots, one into an empty net, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

After helping set up Mark Scheifele for the afternoon's opening tally early in the first period, Connor lit the lamp himself in the second and third. The 26-year-old has five 30-goal seasons on his resume and has never failed to reach that mark in a season during which he's played at least 70 games, and with three goals and four points in his first two contests in 2023-24, Connor's well on his way to keeping that streak alive.