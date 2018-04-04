Connor scored the game-winner in overtime while adding two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Canadiens.

It was the 21-year-old forward's 30th goal of the season, and his 55 points is also a career high. Connor has eight goals and 14 points over his last 11 games, and he's likely to remain locked in over the Jets' final two contests as they attempt to catch the Predators at the top of the Western Conference standings.