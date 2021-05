Connor scored the game-winning goal and provided an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

After the longest game in Jets franchise history, Connor took a breakaway feed from Neal Pionk to score the series clinching goal. The 24-year-old had four points in this series, providing 16 shots along the way. The Jets will now wait for Montreal and Toronto to finish their series to decide who they'll meet in Round 2.