Connor tallied two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

Connor picked up a pair of points on the power play, assisting Mark Scheifele in the opening period and scoring a goal in the second, before adding an even-strength tally early in the final frame. It's Connor's third multi-point effort of the season and his second in three games. The 26-year-old winger is up to seven goals and 11 points through his first 12 contests this season.