Connor scored twice on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Connor put the Jets ahead 2-1 with a power-play tally in the first period, and then sealed the win with a goal 33 seconds into overtime. This was his second straight game with an overtime winner, and he's racked up four goals and six assists over his last five outings. That's more like what the 27-year-old winger is capable of -- he struggled after suffering a knee injury in December that cost him a month of action. Connor is now at 23 tallies, 40 points, 148 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 40 appearances.