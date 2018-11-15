Connor scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

The helper came with the man advantage, his sixth power-play point already this season, while the goal was an empty-netter that iced the victory. Connor has been remarkably consistent so far in his second full NHL campaign -- he's only been held off the scoresheet five times in 16 games, leading him to seven goals and 13 points.

