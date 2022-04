Connor scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

The goal was a pretty backhander on a breakaway to put the Jets up 2-1 at the 13:46 mark of the first period. Connor has five points, including two goals, in his last four games. And his 43 goals are sixth-best in the NHL. Connor also sits 14th in NHL scoring with 87 points (73 games). But with the loss, the Jets now sit 10 points back of the Stars for the second wild card.