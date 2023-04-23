Connor scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 double overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday in Game 3.

Connor redirected a point shot past Laurent Brossoit in the second period. His assist came on the power play in the third. Connor hasn't been afraid to wire the puck -- he has 21 shots in three games, including two straight contests with eight each. The point-per-game winger (80 in 82 games this season) has remained consistent this postseason with two goals and one assist in three games.