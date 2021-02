Connor scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Connor gave the Jets a 2-1 lead with his unassisted tally at 12:50 of the first period. He also set up Nikolaj Ehlers' tally in the second. With the two-point outing, Connor has a point-per-game pace with eight goals and seven helpers through 15 contests. The three-time 30-goal scorer remains a highly productive part of the Jets' potent offense.