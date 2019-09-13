Jets' Kyle Connor: Unsigned as camp begins
Connor will not be with the Jets' for the start of training camp Friday due to his ongoing contract negotiations.
As NHL training camps kicked off, 14 restricted free agents remained unsigned, including Connor and teammate Patrik Laine. The 21-year-old Connor is coming off back-to-back 30-plus goal campaigns, in addition to setting career highs in goals (34), assists (32) and power-play points (19) last season. While the Jets probably want to lock up Connor to a long term deal, as they did with defenseman Josh Morrissey on Thursday, the two sides may have to settle for a short-term bridge deal instead.
