Jets' Kyle Connor: Wielding hot stick

Connor scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Connor has lit the lamp in five straight games -- he has six goals and two helpers in that span. The 23-year-old left wing is cruising with career bests in multiple categories, including goals (36), points (71) and shots on net (231) through 69 outings. Connor has shot 15.6 percent this year, which isn't much higher than his 15.3 percent rate for his career. That suggests his spike in offense this year could be sustainable.