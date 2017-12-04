Jets' Kyle Connor: Will join team for road trip
Connor (lower body) will travel with the Jets for their upcoming three-game road trip, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Coach Paul Maurice didn't give any indication whether Connor will be available against the Red Wings on Tuesday, but fantasy owners should certainly take some solace in the fact that he is making the trip. Considering the winger has racked up nine points in his previous eight outings, there should be little doubt he will return to the top line once given the all-clear.
