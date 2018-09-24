Jets' Kyle Connor: Will miss second consecutive game Monday
Connor (neck) will miss Monday's game versus the Flames, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.
Connor was held out of Sunday's game after taking a shot to the neck and according to head coach Paul Maurice, won't dress for Monday's contest in Calgary. By the sounds of it, the injury does not appear to be serious but it's still causing Connor to miss time. Rest assured the 21-year-old winger will be all systems go once the regular season gets underway.
