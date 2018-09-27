Jets' Kyle Connor: Will return Thursday
Connor (neck) will be in the lineup against the Devils on Thursday.
Thursday's contest is the Jets final preseason outing, so it should be filed primarily with guys that will make the 23-man roster. Connor figures to slot into his top-line role alongside Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, which could set him up to best his career highs from last season (31 goals and 26 assists).
More News
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Will miss second consecutive game Monday•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Shines during rookie season•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Directly factors into scoring play in Game 3•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Scores team's only goal•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Bags two apples in Game 7 win•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Breaks out with first career postseason goals•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...