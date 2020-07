Brossoit wasn't on the ice with the team Monday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

While the team figures to exclusively utilize Connor Hellebuyck between the pipes this postseason, not having Brossoit available to serve as the No. 2 could be a concern for fans. If the netminder is dealing with a long-term issue, Winnipeg will turn to Eric Comrie to serve as the backup against Calgary.