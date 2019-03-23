Jets' Laurent Brossoit: All but ruled out Saturday
Brossoit (leg) remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Predators, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
It's very rare for a player to be considered day-to-day and still manage to suit up for a same-day contest, so we wouldn't count on Brossoit dressing against Nashville. Besides, Eric Comrie was called up from AHL Manitoba under emergency conditions Friday, and he's still on the active roster at the time of this writing. Look for alternatives to Brossoit on this 14-game whopper slate.
