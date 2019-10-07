Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Allows four goals
Brossoit allowed four goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.
Brossoit got away with allowing four goals in his last appearance, earning a shootout win, but he's on the hook for the loss this time as the Jets' offense didn't bail him out. The 26-year-old goalie has a 1-1-0 record with a 3.84 GAA and an .889 save percentage through two appearances. Connor Hellebuyck will probably start the last game of the road trip in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
