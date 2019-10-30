Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Allows one goal in relief
Brossoit stopped seven of eight shots in relief of Connor Hellebuyck during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.
By the time Brossoit entered the game, it was damage-control mode for the Jets. The 26-year-old has now allowed 16 goals in four appearances (three starts) this year -- simply not good enough to unseat the inconsistent Hellebuyck for the starter's job. Brossoit should get a start soon, either Friday in San Jose or Saturday against the Golden Knights.
