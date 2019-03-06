Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Allows one in short relief
Brossoit relieved Connor Hellebuyck for 3:16 and allowed a goal on two shots in Tuesday's loss to the Lightning.
Hellebuyck went down the tunnel for a few minutes but returned almost immediately. However, it wasn't quick enough to save Brossoit from a stat line dent. Down the stretch, Brossoit may be playing strictly in relief roles if the Jets are fighting for top playoff seeding in the Central Division.
