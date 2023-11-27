Brossoit gave up three goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Brossoit gave up all three goals in a span of 6:42 from late in the first period into the second. The 30-year-old had won his previous two starts, but he plays roughly once every 8-to-10 days as backup to Connor Hellebuyck. Brossoit has a 2-2-1 record with a 2.97 GAA and a poor .877 save percentage through five outings this season. With no back-to-back sets over the next week, expect Brossoit to spend much of his time on the bench in the short term.