Brossoit kicked out 20 of 23 shots in a 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Brossoit allowed a goal in each period, but he still walked away with his first win in three contests this season. He's allowed 10 goals on 78 shots (.872 save percentage) in that span. The Jets have been leaning heavily on Connor Hellebuyck this year, and Brossoit performance Thursday probably wasn't enough to change that. Hellebuyck will probably be back in net for Saturday's home game versus Dallas.