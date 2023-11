Brossoit stopped 16 of 18 shots in the Jets' 5-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Brossoit did not face a lot of rubber Saturday, but played well enough to earn his team the win. While the former Golden Knight has not seen the crease often in the 2023-24 campaign, he has recorded wins in his last two starts. On the season, Brossoit has a 2-1-1 record with a 3.25 GAA and a .875 save percentage. He should continue to serve as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck.