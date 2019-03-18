Brossoit will start Monday's road clash against the Kings, Jamie Thomas of Jets TV reports.

Brossoit hasn't started since March 8, but has accumulated a 2-2-1 record to go along with 2.94 GAA and .910 save percentage in his last five appearances. The 25-year-old will draw a great match up against an offense that ranks 30th in goals per game this campaign (2.34).