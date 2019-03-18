Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Between pipes Monday
Brossoit will start Monday's road clash against the Kings, Jamie Thomas of Jets TV reports.
Brossoit hasn't started since March 8, but has accumulated a 2-2-1 record to go along with 2.94 GAA and .910 save percentage in his last five appearances. The 25-year-old will draw a great match up against an offense that ranks 30th in goals per game this campaign (2.34).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...