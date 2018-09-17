Brossoit will tend the twine against the Wild in Monday's preseason tilt, Jamie Thomas of Jets TV reports.

Brossoit will be making his unofficial debut for his new club, having signed with the Jets in the offseason. Given the emergence of Connor Hellebuyck last season, the 25-year-old Brossoit figures to see action in 20 games at most -- barring an injury to the Jets' No. 1.