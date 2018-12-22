Brossoit will start in net Saturday against the Canucks, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Brossoit has picked up victories in each of his last four starts, though he has allowed three or more goals in each of them. The backup netminder will have a tough matchup to pick up another win Saturday, squaring off against a Canucks team that owns a plus-12 goal differential in 10 December games.