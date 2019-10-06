Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Between pipes Sunday
Brossoit will tend the twine for Sunday's road clash with the Islanders, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Despite giving up four goals on 39 shots in Friday's matchup with the Devils, Brossoit will be back in action instead of starter Connor Hellebuyck. The 27-year-old Brossoit played in 21 games last year and could be in line for the more minutes if Hellebuyck struggles at the onset.
