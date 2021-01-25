Brossoit allowed four goals on 38 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Sunday.

It was a back-and-forth game, with the final switch of momentum coming on Kailer Yamamoto's equalizer with 3:05 to go in the third period. The game looked ticketed for overtime, but Leon Draisaitl beat the buzzer in the final second of regulation to send Brossoit to his first loss of the year. The 27-year-old netminder has faced 79 shots through two appearances -- he's been busy when he plays. Connor Hellebuyck will likely be the goalie to attempt to avenge this defeat in Tuesday's rematch.