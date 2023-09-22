Brossoit (lower body) took the ice Thursday with the Jets' second practice group, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Brossoit suffered a lower-body injury during the Golden Knights' playoff run, but his presence on the ice suggests that's no longer an issue. The 30-year-old goalie returned to Winnipeg for his second stint with the team, and he's expected to back up Connor Hellebuyck throughout the 2023-24 campaign. Brossoit has never played more than 24 games in a season, but given Hellebuyck's capabilities, Brossoit may not be asked to see even that many games.