Brossoit made 25 saves in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Patrik Laine outscored Ottawa on his own and the Jets never trailed, so while Brossoit wasn't particularly tested the outcome never seemed to be in much doubt. The 26-year-old picked up his first win since Dec. 10, and the little-used backup now has a 3.48 GAA and .888 save percentage through 17 outings on the season.