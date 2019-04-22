Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Dealt with hamstring issue
Brossoit clarified that his late-season injury was to his hamstring, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Brossoit may have missed a few starts at the end of the regular season due to his injury, but the club was still trying to lock in its spot in the playoffs and may have gone with starter Connor Hellebuyck anyway. After posting a 13-6-2 record with one shutout and a .925 save percentage in 21 appearances, Brossoit could earn a little extra work in 2019-20, but will remain the No. 2 option behind Hellebuyck.
