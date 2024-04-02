Brossoit stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Brossoit played for the first time in five games and held his own against a tough opponent. He shut the door in the third period, and a goal from Cole Perfetti with 6:55 left ended up deciding the game. Brossoit has won six of his last eight outings and is now at 13-5-2 with a 2.10 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Connor Hellebuyck is likely to start Thursday versus the Flames, but Brossoit could see an uptick in playing time once the Jets clinch a playoff spot.