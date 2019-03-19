Brossoit allowed two goals on 17 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Brossoit was not frequently tested by the cellar-dwellers from the Pacific. His record improved to 13-5-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .927 save percentage. As the Jets continue to battle with the Predators for the top of the Central Division, expect Connor Hellebuyck to feature more frequently than Brossoit.

