Brossoit allowed four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

It was a tough start to the season for Brossoit, as he surrendered three goals over the final two periods in the loss. The 30-year-old Brossoit was solid in limited action last year, going 7-0-3 with a .927 save percentage. He should get occasional work this year while backing up Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg.