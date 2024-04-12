Brossoit posted a 24-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Stars.

This was Brossoit's third shutout of the campaign, matching his total from his first nine seasons combined. The 31-year-old has won seven of his last nine outings, giving up just 14 goals in that span. He's been one of the best true backup goalies in the league with a 14-5-2 record, a 2.00 GAA and a .928 save percentage over 22 appearances as Connor Hellebuyck's understudy. Brossoit likely won't play much in the playoffs, but he's likely to get at least one more regular-season game once the Jets lock in their playoff positioning.