Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Equipment issue costs shutout
Brossoit stopped 15 of 15 shots in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.
Brossoit encountered an equipment issue in the second period and had to leave for 69 seconds of game time while it was repaired. Connor Hellebuyck entered the game temporarily and gave up a goal on two shots. Brossoit re-entered the game and blanked the Red Wings the rest of the way, but no longer qualified for a shutout with the Red Wings on the board. Still, he recorded his third win in his last four starts and has stopped 47 of 49 shots (.959 save percentage) across his last two.
