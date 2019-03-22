Brossoit exited Thursday's game against Vegas in the second period after suffering an apparent leg injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Brossoit tried to stretch out whatever was bothering him and stay in the game, but the Jets ultimately decided to send Connor Hellebuyck in, who will presumably finish the contest. More information regarding Brossoit's health should surface prior to Saturday's matchup with the Predators.

