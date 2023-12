Brossoit will patrol the home crease Monday versus Carolina, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Brossoit is coming off a 23-save effort in a 3-2 loss to Nashville on Nov. 26. In five appearances this season, he has provided a 2-2-1 record with a 2.97 GAA and an .877 save percentage. The Hurricanes rank first in the league with 34.2 shots per game and seventh overall with 3.48 goals per contest.