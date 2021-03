Brossoit will make the road start in Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Brossoit will make his first start since March 2. It's still Connor Hellebuyck's net, but Brossoit has played well in his occasional appearances, collecting three straight wins with a .957 save percentage. This will be perhaps his toughest test yet, as the Maple Leafs rank second in the league with 3.46 goals per game.